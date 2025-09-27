U.S. Revokes Colombian President's Visa for Inciting Troops Against Orders

The United States State Department has taken decisive action against Colombian President Gustavo Petro, revoking his visa following his contentious remarks in New York. Petro, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, urged American soldiers to defy orders and called for adherence to 'orders of humanity.'

During his speech on Tuesday, Petro condemned former President Donald Trump, accusing him of complicity in genocide and demanded legal accountability for U.S. military actions in Caribbean waters. The Colombian leader further expressed his strong opposition to Israel's war in Gaza.

Petro also took to social media to reinforce his pro-Palestinian stance by reposting videos from his participation in a protest in New York. On Friday, he reiterated his critical view by declaring 'Free Palestine' online, underscoring his suspension of coal exports to Israel.

