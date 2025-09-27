U.S. Revokes Colombian President's Visa for Inciting Troops Against Orders
The U.S. State Department announced the revocation of Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa, citing his provocative comments urging U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence in New York. Petro made these remarks during the United Nations General Assembly, criticizing former President Trump and U.S. actions in Gaza.
The United States State Department has taken decisive action against Colombian President Gustavo Petro, revoking his visa following his contentious remarks in New York. Petro, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, urged American soldiers to defy orders and called for adherence to 'orders of humanity.'
During his speech on Tuesday, Petro condemned former President Donald Trump, accusing him of complicity in genocide and demanded legal accountability for U.S. military actions in Caribbean waters. The Colombian leader further expressed his strong opposition to Israel's war in Gaza.
Petro also took to social media to reinforce his pro-Palestinian stance by reposting videos from his participation in a protest in New York. On Friday, he reiterated his critical view by declaring 'Free Palestine' online, underscoring his suspension of coal exports to Israel.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump and the Elusive Nobel Peace Prize: Prospects Amidst Global Tensions
Ryder Cup: Rahm Faces Creative Heckling from New York Fans
AfDB President Ould Tah Pushes Africa’s Priorities at UNGA80 in New York
Taiwan’s Foreign Minister's Historic Visit to New York: A Diplomatic Balancing Act
Donald Trump continues to claim he used trade as bargaining chip to coerce India into halting Op Sindoor; govt refused to address claim: CWC.