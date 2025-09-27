Left Menu

U.S. Revokes Colombian President's Visa for Inciting Troops Against Orders

The U.S. State Department announced the revocation of Colombian President Gustavo Petro's visa, citing his provocative comments urging U.S. soldiers to disobey orders and incite violence in New York. Petro made these remarks during the United Nations General Assembly, criticizing former President Trump and U.S. actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 08:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 08:39 IST
U.S. Revokes Colombian President's Visa for Inciting Troops Against Orders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States State Department has taken decisive action against Colombian President Gustavo Petro, revoking his visa following his contentious remarks in New York. Petro, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, urged American soldiers to defy orders and called for adherence to 'orders of humanity.'

During his speech on Tuesday, Petro condemned former President Donald Trump, accusing him of complicity in genocide and demanded legal accountability for U.S. military actions in Caribbean waters. The Colombian leader further expressed his strong opposition to Israel's war in Gaza.

Petro also took to social media to reinforce his pro-Palestinian stance by reposting videos from his participation in a protest in New York. On Friday, he reiterated his critical view by declaring 'Free Palestine' online, underscoring his suspension of coal exports to Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Revokes Colombian President's Visa for Inciting Troops Against Orders

U.S. Revokes Colombian President's Visa for Inciting Troops Against Orders

 Global
2
Political Intrigues in Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Candid Remarks

Political Intrigues in Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Candid Remarks

 India
3
Transforming Thane: Comprehensive Development Initiatives Unveiled

Transforming Thane: Comprehensive Development Initiatives Unveiled

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi's Diplomatic Foray in South America

Rahul Gandhi's Diplomatic Foray in South America

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025