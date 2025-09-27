Political Intrigues in Tamil Nadu: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Candid Remarks

In a recent mass meeting, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin offered a sharp critique of political rivals and provided updates on DMK's strategic goals. He took a swipe at actor-politician Vijay's campaign strategy, which operates mainly on Saturdays, suggesting a lack of ideological depth among his followers.

Udhayanidhi didn't hold back from criticizing AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami, claiming the latter appears more focused on BJP's Amit Shah than on his party's founding principles or leaders such as MG Ramachandran.

While asserting his dedication to the DMK's core values, Udhayanidhi assured attendees of stable relations with their key ally, the Congress party, amidst speculations of seat-sharing adjustments for upcoming elections. The DMK leader aims to strengthen grassroots campaigns and emphasize the party's historical sacrifices for Tamil Nadu's rights.