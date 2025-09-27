Left Menu

"Truth can never be imprisoned": Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains demands immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk

"Truth can never be imprisoned. Sonam Wangchuk's arrest is a direct attack on democracy and tantamount to trampling the law. He is the voice of Ladakh, not a criminal. He has put in unparalleled effort to strengthen the education system in Ladakh," Bains posted on X.

ANI | Updated: 27-09-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 11:20 IST
"Truth can never be imprisoned": Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains demands immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk
Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday strongly condemned the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk following the recent protests in Ladakh's Leh that took a violent turn, demanding that the renowned activist be released immediately. Labeling his arrest as "a direct attack on democracy," he asserted that Wangchuk is the voice of Ladakh, not a criminal.

"Truth can never be imprisoned. Sonam Wangchuk's arrest is a direct attack on democracy and tantamount to trampling the law. He is the voice of Ladakh, not a criminal. He has put in unparalleled effort to strengthen the education system in Ladakh," Bains posted on X. The Punjab Minister said that suppressing dissent doesn't strengthen democracy but weakens it.

"I demand the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk, who has become a victim of vindictive politics. Suppressing dissenting voices does not strengthen democracy, but rather weakens it," Bains added. Earlier, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Chief Executive Councillor and BJP leader Tashi Gyalson condemned the "unfortunate" demise of four young people during the recent protests that turned violent, labelling it as the "darkest day in history."

"Innocent people who had come for a peaceful protest. We don't know what kind of mobilisation happened, but the violence started suddenly. Four people died there, and many were left injured. It is the darkest day in our history," Gyalson told ANI. Flagging "excessive use of force" to handle the protestors, he demanded accountability from both sides - police and protestors.

Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remained in place in Leh on Saturday, following recent violence during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh. According to the official order, assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district. No procession, rally or march is to be carried out without prior written approval.

Security personnel have been deployed in the area. On September 24, violence broke out in Leh during the protests, when the local BJP office was set on fire.

Four people died in the clashes. Two days later, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA). He has been accused of "inciting violence." Wangchuk's family has also confirmed his "arrest."

The climate activist has been advocating for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which concerns the administration of tribal areas and advocates for the creation of autonomous district councils with certain legislative and judicial powers. The Sixth Schedule under Article 244 currently applies to the Northeastern states of Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Surat.

Entire Mumbai-Ahmedabad section of bullet train project will open by 2029: R...

 India
2
Empowering Women in Rajouri: A Success Story of Self-Help Groups

Empowering Women in Rajouri: A Success Story of Self-Help Groups

 India
3
Hidden Gems of Kaziranga: Unveiling Its Insect and Spider Diversity

Hidden Gems of Kaziranga: Unveiling Its Insect and Spider Diversity

 India
4
Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Yogi Adityanath Issues Stern Warning

Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Yogi Adityanath Issues Stern Warning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025