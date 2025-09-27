"Truth can never be imprisoned": Punjab Minister Harjot Singh Bains demands immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday strongly condemned the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk following the recent protests in Ladakh's Leh that took a violent turn, demanding that the renowned activist be released immediately. Labeling his arrest as "a direct attack on democracy," he asserted that Wangchuk is the voice of Ladakh, not a criminal.

"Truth can never be imprisoned. Sonam Wangchuk's arrest is a direct attack on democracy and tantamount to trampling the law. He is the voice of Ladakh, not a criminal. He has put in unparalleled effort to strengthen the education system in Ladakh," Bains posted on X. The Punjab Minister said that suppressing dissent doesn't strengthen democracy but weakens it.

"I demand the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk, who has become a victim of vindictive politics. Suppressing dissenting voices does not strengthen democracy, but rather weakens it," Bains added. Earlier, Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Chief Executive Councillor and BJP leader Tashi Gyalson condemned the "unfortunate" demise of four young people during the recent protests that turned violent, labelling it as the "darkest day in history."

"Innocent people who had come for a peaceful protest. We don't know what kind of mobilisation happened, but the violence started suddenly. Four people died there, and many were left injured. It is the darkest day in our history," Gyalson told ANI. Flagging "excessive use of force" to handle the protestors, he demanded accountability from both sides - police and protestors.

Restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remained in place in Leh on Saturday, following recent violence during protests demanding statehood for Ladakh. According to the official order, assembly of five or more persons is banned in the district. No procession, rally or march is to be carried out without prior written approval.

Security personnel have been deployed in the area. On September 24, violence broke out in Leh during the protests, when the local BJP office was set on fire.

Four people died in the clashes. Two days later, climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was detained under the National Security Act (NSA). He has been accused of "inciting violence." Wangchuk's family has also confirmed his "arrest."

The climate activist has been advocating for Ladakh's inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, which concerns the administration of tribal areas and advocates for the creation of autonomous district councils with certain legislative and judicial powers. The Sixth Schedule under Article 244 currently applies to the Northeastern states of Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, and Meghalaya. (ANI)

