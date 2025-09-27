Modi's Call for Self-Reliance and Progress in Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, accused the Congress of exploiting citizens by taxing low-income groups. He pointed out BJP's tax relief measures during the 'Namo Yuva Samabesh' in Odisha, cautioning citizens against Congress's alleged fiscal practices.

He highlighted BJP-led GST reforms that brought widespread price reductions, contrasting with Congress's approach, which allegedly imposed additional taxes. Modi emphasized rapid progress in Odisha under the 'double-engine' government, a term for BJP governance at both state and national levels.

The prime minister further promoted 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as essential for India's self-reliance from 'chip to ship', and announced two semiconductor units for Odisha. He also inaugurated the Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train, boosting connectivity for Odia residents in Gujarat, and celebrated the inauguration of BSNL's indigenous 4G network.

(With inputs from agencies.)