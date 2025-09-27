Modi's Call for Self-Reliance and Progress in Odisha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of exploiting low-income citizens through taxes and highlighted BJP's efforts in tax relief and economic measures. During his address in Odisha, he emphasized 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and announced initiatives like semiconductor units and the Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, accused the Congress of exploiting citizens by taxing low-income groups. He pointed out BJP's tax relief measures during the 'Namo Yuva Samabesh' in Odisha, cautioning citizens against Congress's alleged fiscal practices.
He highlighted BJP-led GST reforms that brought widespread price reductions, contrasting with Congress's approach, which allegedly imposed additional taxes. Modi emphasized rapid progress in Odisha under the 'double-engine' government, a term for BJP governance at both state and national levels.
The prime minister further promoted 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' as essential for India's self-reliance from 'chip to ship', and announced two semiconductor units for Odisha. He also inaugurated the Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat train, boosting connectivity for Odia residents in Gujarat, and celebrated the inauguration of BSNL's indigenous 4G network.
(With inputs from agencies.)
