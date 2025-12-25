Left Menu

India's Late but Determined Entry into the Semiconductor Arena

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasized India's promising yet overdue entry into the semiconductor industry, aiming for self-reliance and exports. He highlighted Madhya Pradesh's investment potential, marking the 101st birth anniversary of former PM Vajpayee, and announced significant industrial projects and employment opportunities at the Growth Summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:49 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that India has made a promising, albeit delayed, entry into the semiconductor industry. Speaking at the 'Abhyudaya Madhya Pradesh Growth Summit,' Shah assured that India will soon achieve self-reliance in the sector and begin exporting semiconductors.

He highlighted Madhya Pradesh's strategic investment potential, noting its fertile land and advantageous geographical location. Shah marked the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by inaugurating industrial projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore.

At the event, Shah also paid tribute to Vajpayee and other notable figures, while inaugurating the Gwalior Fair and unveiling renovations at the Atal Museum. The summit, attended by thousands, is expected to generate approximately 1.93 lakh jobs.

