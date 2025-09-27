Amit Shah Rallies Bihar: Energizing BJP Ahead of Elections

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is in the spotlight as he continues his vigorous campaign efforts in north Bihar. On Tuesday, Shah energized BJP workers with motivational sessions in anticipation of the upcoming assembly elections. His visits to Samastipur and Araria mark the second day of this strategic tour.

State BJP President Dilip Jaiswal emphasized Shah's influence, recounting the NDA campaign strategy he shared during a recent meeting in West Champaran. This session was part of Shah's comprehensive schedule, which also included key discussions at the party's state headquarters.

Known for his strategic acumen, Shah urged party members to dismantle opposition narratives. During his last visit on September 18-19, he challenged BJP cadres to counter claims of electoral malpractice by reaching out directly to voters. Shah's efforts highlight the BJP's strategy to fortify its political position in Bihar.