Controversy Brews Over Activist's Arrest: CPI(M) Denounces Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's arrest under the National Security Act has drawn sharp criticism from CPI(M), accusing the BJP-led government of authoritarian practices. The detention is seen as an attack on democratic rights amidst protests for Ladakh's statehood and inclusion in the Sixth Schedule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 16:55 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has vehemently condemned the detention of noted climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act, asserting that his arrest underscores the authoritarian nature of the current Indian government.

CPI(M)'s statement alleged that rather than addressing the legitimate demands of the people of Ladakh, such as statehood and inclusion under constitutional protections afforded by the Sixth Schedule, the government has opted for repressive tactics.

This event follows violent protests in Ladakh, which resulted in casualties, further complicating the region's political climate. Wangchuk faces allegations of having ties to Pakistan amidst these tensions.

