Amit Shah Announces 'Four Diwalis' for Bihar: Celebrations and Big Political Stakes

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Bihar will celebrate "four Diwalis" this year, each symbolizing significant achievements or political promises. The first is the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, a symbolic event dear to many. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana marks the second, aimed at boosting women's employment.

The third celebration revolves around the recent GST reforms, reducing prices on more than 395 items. Shah stated the fourth Diwali will be realized if the BJP-NDA clinches victory in the impending Bihar elections. Speaking at a rally, he encouraged the populace to buy only Swadeshi products to bolster the local economy.

Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana via video conference, directly transferring funds to 75 lakh women across Bihar to foster economic independence. The scheme, emphasizing women empowerment, operates through community efforts with added training support. This comes ahead of crucial assembly elections in Bihar, where BJP-NDA faces the INDIA bloc opposition.