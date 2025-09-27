Left Menu

US-Colombia Relations Strain as Visa for President Gustavo Petro Revoked

The US has revoked a visa for Colombian President Gustavo Petro after he urged American soldiers to defy orders during a New York protest. Tensions have increased due to diplomatic disagreements, including issues over deportation flights and anti-narcotics cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:24 IST
Gustavo Petro
  • Country:
  • United States

Tensions between the US and Colombia have heightened following the revocation of a visa for Colombia's President Gustavo Petro by the US State Department. This action came after Petro, during a New York protest, called on American soldiers to disobey President Donald Trump's orders.

The State Department labeled Petro's actions as reckless and incendiary. The protest coincided with Petro's visit for the annual UN General Assembly. Petro urged US soldiers not to follow orders that target humanity. Although it is uncertain if this revocation hastened his departure, Petro, possibly unaffected due to his European citizenship, reacted nonchalantly to the punishment.

Tensions between Petro and the US have persisted, fueled by Petro's resistance to cooperating with US deportation and anti-drug efforts. The diplomatic landscape remains precarious as both nations navigate these complex political dynamics, with economic ties hanging in the balance.

