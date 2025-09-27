Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as Leader Rebukes Inaction Over Threats

V D Satheesan, Kerala Assembly Opposition leader, condemned the state government for not addressing a threat made by ex-ABVP leader Printu Mahadev against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Satheesan alleged government and BJP collusion while asserting Gandhi's resilience against intimidation amid rising political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 27-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 19:46 IST
On Saturday, V D Satheesan, the Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, voiced strong criticism against the state government and police for their inaction regarding threats made against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

The threats were issued during a television panel discussion by Printu Mahadev, a former state president of the RSS-affiliated student organization, ABVP. Satheesan responded firmly to reporters' inquiries, expressing shock over the apparent lack of official response.

He accused the state government of having an understanding with the BJP, reflecting deeper political rifts. Satheesan assured that Gandhi remains resolute and unyielding in the face of such threats, reinforcing his commitment to combating communalism and fascism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

