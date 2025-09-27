Left Menu

Rajasthan Mourns the Passing of Nandlal Meena

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Bagde mourned the death of former minister Nandlal Meena. CM Sharma praised Meena's political contributions, while Bagde extended condolences to the family. Nandlal Meena passed away after a prolonged illness, with last rites scheduled in Pratapgarh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:07 IST
Rajasthan's political landscape fell into mourning as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Bagde expressed grief over the demise of Nandlal Meena, a former minister noted for his political contributions.

In his eulogy, Chief Minister Sharma highlighted Meena's enduring legacy in public and political spheres, offering condolences to the bereaved family and praying for their strength.

Governor Bagde also conveyed his sympathies, emphasizing the loss felt by the state. Nandlal Meena, a key tribal leader, succumbed to prolonged illness in Ahmedabad, with his last rites set for September 28 in Pratapgarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

