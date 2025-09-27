Rajasthan Mourns the Passing of Nandlal Meena

Rajasthan's political landscape fell into mourning as Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Bagde expressed grief over the demise of Nandlal Meena, a former minister noted for his political contributions.

In his eulogy, Chief Minister Sharma highlighted Meena's enduring legacy in public and political spheres, offering condolences to the bereaved family and praying for their strength.

Governor Bagde also conveyed his sympathies, emphasizing the loss felt by the state. Nandlal Meena, a key tribal leader, succumbed to prolonged illness in Ahmedabad, with his last rites set for September 28 in Pratapgarh.

