Trump Commands Troops to Safeguard Portland
President Donald Trump has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy troops to Portland to protect federal immigration facilities. This decision comes following a request from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to counter threats from Antifa and other domestic groups.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:14 IST
In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy troops for the protection of Portland and federal immigration facilities.
Trump's directive follows a request from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The order aims to safeguard areas described as under siege by Antifa and other domestic terrorist threats.
This development was shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform, underscoring his administration's concerted efforts to maintain national security amidst rising threats.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Portland
- Defense
- Hegseth
- Noem
- Homeland Security
- Antifa
- Truth Social
- troops
- federal facilities
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Orders Troops to Portland Amid Antifa Designation
Homeland Security says 2 detainees killed and another critically injured after shooting at Dallas immigration facility, reports AP.
Trump's Antifa Crackdown: A Legal and Constitutional Dilemma
Homeland Security revises death toll in Dallas shooting, now says 1 detainee killed and 2 others critically injured, reports AP.
White House to Combat Antifa Threat