Trump Commands Troops to Safeguard Portland

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy troops for the protection of Portland and federal immigration facilities.

Trump's directive follows a request from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The order aims to safeguard areas described as under siege by Antifa and other domestic terrorist threats.

This development was shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform, underscoring his administration's concerted efforts to maintain national security amidst rising threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)