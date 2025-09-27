Left Menu

Trump Commands Troops to Safeguard Portland

President Donald Trump has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy troops to Portland to protect federal immigration facilities. This decision comes following a request from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to counter threats from Antifa and other domestic groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 20:14 IST
Trump Commands Troops to Safeguard Portland
Donald Trump

In a decisive move, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he has ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy troops for the protection of Portland and federal immigration facilities.

Trump's directive follows a request from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. The order aims to safeguard areas described as under siege by Antifa and other domestic terrorist threats.

This development was shared by Trump on his Truth Social platform, underscoring his administration's concerted efforts to maintain national security amidst rising threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Illegal Arsenal Seized: Arms Dealer Caught with 10 Semi-Automatic Pistols

Illegal Arsenal Seized: Arms Dealer Caught with 10 Semi-Automatic Pistols

 India
2
Tripura CM Halts Convoy to Aid Accident Victim Amid Durga Puja Festivities

Tripura CM Halts Convoy to Aid Accident Victim Amid Durga Puja Festivities

 India
3
Ladakh's Call to Vigilance: Safeguarding Peace and Harmony

Ladakh's Call to Vigilance: Safeguarding Peace and Harmony

 India
4
Karim Adeyemi Keeps Dortmund Unbeaten with Stellar Performance

Karim Adeyemi Keeps Dortmund Unbeaten with Stellar Performance

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025