Amit Shah Rallies BJP Workers for 'Developed Bihar' Vision

Union Home Minister Amit Shah spearheaded a meeting with BJP workers from the Mithila and Tirhut regions during his visit to Samastipur, Bihar, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Shah underscored the commitment to a grassroots effort informed by Prime Minister Modi's vision and the mission of 'Developed Bihar'. The rally aims for a significant NDA victory.

Highlighting electoral priorities, Shah stressed, 'BJP workers are dedicated to promoting Modi Ji's vision, reaching out to every resident.' The Home Minister addressed prior gatherings in Bihar's Araria, where he vowed to remove infiltrators and charged the opposition RJD with focusing narrowly on familial political ambitions.

In a scathing critique, Shah accused the opposition parties, particularly Congress and RJD, of rampant corruption during their tenure. Contrastingly, he praised the clean governance record of Modi's administration. Looking ahead, Shah mentioned four impending Diwali celebrations symbolizing key achievements, driven by recent reforms, cultural returns, and election successes.