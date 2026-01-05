Thackeray Cousins Focus on Grassroots Campaigning for Mumbai Civic Polls

Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have shifted focus from large rallies to grassroots campaigning, visiting party shakhas to expand their voter reach ahead of the Mumbai civic elections.

Instead of the expected multiple rallies, the leaders opted for personal visits to key wards, citing the need for direct engagement over mass gatherings.

Both leaders, alongside party figureheads, are actively canvassing, with only one major rally planned at Shivaji Park, underscoring a strategic alliance and emphasis on voter interaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)