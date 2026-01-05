Delhi High Court Progresses in Lalu Yadav's IRCTC Scam Case

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Monday chose not to halt the trial concerning RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the alleged IRCTC scam. The court directed the CBI to respond to Yadav's plea contesting the charges against him.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stated that an order on the stay application cannot be issued without the CBI's reply. The court has listed the matter for the next hearing on January 14, instructing for the trial court's records.

The CBI accuses Yadav and others of manipulating tender processes in favor of Sujata Hotels. With charges of cheating and conspiracy under scrutiny, the court will review the CBI's forthcoming response before proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)