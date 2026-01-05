Left Menu

Delhi High Court Progresses in Lalu Yadav's IRCTC Scam Case

The Delhi High Court has declined to pause proceedings against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav amid the IRCTC scam allegations. The court awaits a response from the CBI to Yadav's plea challenging the charges framed against him. Further hearings are scheduled for January 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 14:59 IST
Delhi High Court Progresses in Lalu Yadav's IRCTC Scam Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi High Court on Monday chose not to halt the trial concerning RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav in the alleged IRCTC scam. The court directed the CBI to respond to Yadav's plea contesting the charges against him.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma stated that an order on the stay application cannot be issued without the CBI's reply. The court has listed the matter for the next hearing on January 14, instructing for the trial court's records.

The CBI accuses Yadav and others of manipulating tender processes in favor of Sujata Hotels. With charges of cheating and conspiracy under scrutiny, the court will review the CBI's forthcoming response before proceeding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Brigitte Macron, reports AP.

A Paris court finds 10 people guilty of cyberbullying France's first lady Br...

 Global
2
Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

Broadcast Ban: Bangladesh Blocks IPL Amid Rahman Row

 Bangladesh
3
Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

Netherlands Transport Chaos: Snowfall Halts Travel

 Global
4
Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

Shubman Gill Returns Ahead of Goa Clash Post Food Poisoning Setback

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026