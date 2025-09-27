Crowd Chaos: Rally Turns to Rescue Operation
A crowd surge during a rally led by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, Vijay, caused chaos, resulting in several fainting incidents. The situation prompted Vijay to halt his speech and provide water to those in distress. Ambulances faced challenges navigating the crowded area to attend to the affected individuals.
- Country:
- India
A stampede-like situation unfolded at a rally on Saturday, led by actor-politician Vijay, chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, as the swelling crowd became unmanageable. Several attendees, including children and party workers, fainted during the chaotic event.
As Vijay addressed the crowd, the unrest grew, and concerned party workers raised the alarm. Responding promptly, Vijay paused his speech and threw water bottles to provide immediate relief to those who had fainted from atop his campaign bus. The pathway for ambulances was obstructed due to the overwhelming assembly.
Fainted individuals were promptly transported to nearby hospitals, with some reportedly in critical condition. Acknowledging the severity of the situation, Vijay concluded his address earlier than planned.
(With inputs from agencies.)
