Youth Congress Torches Streets in Protest: 'Stop Vote Chori'

In Pune, members of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress took to the streets on Saturday, staging a 'mashal morcha' to protest what they claim to be rampant 'vote chori' during elections and mounting unemployment.

The rally, attracting hundreds of young party workers, was marked by flaming torches and fervent slogans demanding jobs and the safeguarding of democracy.

Harshwardhan Sapkal, the party's state chief, vocally denounced the government, accusing it of vote theft and stifling democracy, and vowed intensified protests if youth issues are not addressed.

