Youth Congress Torches Streets in Protest: 'Stop Vote Chori'
The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress organized a march in Pune, protesting against alleged vote manipulation and increasing unemployment. They warned of escalating protests if youth grievances remain unaddressed. Rally leaders accused the government of undermining democracy and vowed to continue their fight for the rights and employment of the youth.
In Pune, members of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress took to the streets on Saturday, staging a 'mashal morcha' to protest what they claim to be rampant 'vote chori' during elections and mounting unemployment.
The rally, attracting hundreds of young party workers, was marked by flaming torches and fervent slogans demanding jobs and the safeguarding of democracy.
Harshwardhan Sapkal, the party's state chief, vocally denounced the government, accusing it of vote theft and stifling democracy, and vowed intensified protests if youth issues are not addressed.
