Youth Congress Torches Streets in Protest: 'Stop Vote Chori'

The Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress organized a march in Pune, protesting against alleged vote manipulation and increasing unemployment. They warned of escalating protests if youth grievances remain unaddressed. Rally leaders accused the government of undermining democracy and vowed to continue their fight for the rights and employment of the youth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 27-09-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 27-09-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

In Pune, members of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress took to the streets on Saturday, staging a 'mashal morcha' to protest what they claim to be rampant 'vote chori' during elections and mounting unemployment.

The rally, attracting hundreds of young party workers, was marked by flaming torches and fervent slogans demanding jobs and the safeguarding of democracy.

Harshwardhan Sapkal, the party's state chief, vocally denounced the government, accusing it of vote theft and stifling democracy, and vowed intensified protests if youth issues are not addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

