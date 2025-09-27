Tragic Stampede at Political Rally in Karur: Lives Lost

A political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, took a tragic turn as a stampede resulted in the deaths of 36 individuals, among them eight children and 16 women. The incident has prompted expressions of sorrow from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

Kharge conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and emphasized the need for swift assistance. He urged Congress workers to support victims and their families, emphasizing collaboration with authorities to ensure prompt medical help.

In response, the Union Home Ministry has demanded a report on the stampede from the Tamil Nadu government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached out to Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and CM Stalin to assure central support in managing the aftermath of this unfortunate event.

