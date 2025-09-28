India's Global Commitment: Jaishankar's Assertive Stance at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reaffirmed India's commitment to its freedom of choice and its voice for the Global South during his address at the UN General Assembly. He emphasized the principles of self-reliance, self-security, and self-confidence that underpin India's contemporary global approach.

Jaishankar underscored India's achievements in sectors like manufacturing, space, pharmaceuticals, and digital technology, demonstrating visible progress in 'Make in India' initiatives. He stressed India's zero-tolerance policy toward terrorism and its secure stance on national and international interests.

Calling for reformed multilateralism, Jaishankar pointed out the need for international cooperation in today's challenging times. He pledged India's dedication to global leadership and stability, emphasizing the critical role nations can play in a turbulent world.