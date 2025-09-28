Left Menu

UN Sanctions on Iran: Reimposed and Reinforced

The United Nations reimposed sanctions on Iran's nuclear programme, affecting the country's economy and citizens. The sanctions include freezing assets, halting arms deals, and impacting missile development. Despite Iran's claims of UN impotence, tensions remain high following recent military conflicts involving Israel and the United States.

  • United Arab Emirates

In a significant diplomatic move, the United Nations has reinstated sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, putting additional pressure on the country's already strained economy. The sanctions took effect early Sunday at 0000 GMT, coinciding with a rise in public discontent over economic woes.

The reimposed sanctions will freeze Iranian assets held abroad, halt arms transactions with Tehran, and impose penalties on the development of Iran's ballistic missile programme. These measures were activated through a mechanism known as 'snapback', part of the 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Despite Iran's contention that the UN lacks the authority to enforce these sanctions, the international community's actions follow a heated conflict in June, when Israel conducted a 12-day war and the US targeted Iran's nuclear facilities.

