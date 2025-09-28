Ladakh Agitation: BJP's Unfulfilled Promises Spark Protests

The Congress party has blamed the BJP for the violent protests in Ladakh, sparked by the latter's alleged failure to fulfill promises made in its manifesto. According to JKPCC President Tariq Karra, the BJP promised to include Ladakh under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution but never delivered.

The unrest, which has seen casualties and injuries, arose as people from the region demand statehood and constitutional inclusion. Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk's detention under the National Security Act has drawn criticism from Karra, who argues that it won't stifle the protests.

Karra emphasized the sensitivity of the issue, given Ladakh's proximity to Pakistan and China. He criticized the BJP for focusing on ego rather than national security, pointing out that some of the current protestors were once used by the BJP to support the abrogation of Article 370. Despite this, the Congress distanced itself from Wangchuk, clarifying it has no current ties with him.

