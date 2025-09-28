Inauguration of New Delhi BJP Office by PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the new office of the Delhi BJP at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg. The announcement was made by Virendra Sachdeva, the leader of the party's Delhi unit, at a press conference.

Sachdeva expressed congratulations to the BJP workers for the completion of their new office. Reflecting on the office's history, he mentioned that BJP National President J P Nadda had participated in the 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony in June earlier this year.

The BJP's office journey started at Ajmeri Gate, later moving to Rakabganj Road and then operating from Pandit Pant Marg for nearly 35 years. The upcoming inauguration marks a significant moment attended by several BJP leaders, Union Ministers, and numerous party workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)