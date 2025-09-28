Starmer Rallies Labour Against Reform UK's Rising Tide

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on the Labour Party to stand united against the increasing popularity of Reform UK, accusing the divisive party of pursuing a 'racist policy' of mass deportations if it comes to power. Starmer targeted Reform UK leader Nigel Farage's stance in his speech at the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool.

Despite the national election being scheduled for 2029, Starmer is already gearing up for a political battle as Reform UK surges in polls. The Labour leader faces internal challenges and seeks to rally his party amid calls for his replacement. He aims to refocus frustrations from critics, including Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, onto Reform UK.

With significant financial pressures and an upcoming November budget, Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves are being urged to increase spending. At the same time, the government plans tax hikes to comply with fiscal rules, stirring debates within the party over economic strategies amidst ongoing public dissatisfaction.