Left Menu

Starmer Rallies Labour Against Reform UK's Rising Tide

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer calls on the Labour Party to unite against the rising Reform UK party, accusing them of a 'racist policy.' With national elections far off, Starmer seeks to boost his leadership amid internal pressure and rising populism led by Nigel Farage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 16:54 IST
Starmer Rallies Labour Against Reform UK's Rising Tide
Keir Starmer

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has called on the Labour Party to stand united against the increasing popularity of Reform UK, accusing the divisive party of pursuing a 'racist policy' of mass deportations if it comes to power. Starmer targeted Reform UK leader Nigel Farage's stance in his speech at the Labour Party's annual conference in Liverpool.

Despite the national election being scheduled for 2029, Starmer is already gearing up for a political battle as Reform UK surges in polls. The Labour leader faces internal challenges and seeks to rally his party amid calls for his replacement. He aims to refocus frustrations from critics, including Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, onto Reform UK.

With significant financial pressures and an upcoming November budget, Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves are being urged to increase spending. At the same time, the government plans tax hikes to comply with fiscal rules, stirring debates within the party over economic strategies amidst ongoing public dissatisfaction.

TRENDING

1
World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

World Records Shatter at New Delhi Para Athletics Championships

 India
2
ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

ISPL Season 3 Set to Dazzle with Expanded Teams and Star Owners

 India
3
Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

Police Crackdown on Illegal Liquor Trade in Jharkhand

 India
4
Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

Nations Celebrates GST 2.0: Communities Embrace Tax Reforms

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025