Trump's Controversial Health Claims & Drugmakers' Tariff Concerns

In a surprising move against the medical community's advice, President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his call for pregnant women and young children to avoid Tylenol, along with promoting scientifically disputed vaccine claims. During a White House press conference, Trump linked childhood vaccines and Tylenol usage in pregnancy to autism, despite the lack of scientific backing for these assertions.

As the Trump administration contemplates imposing steep tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, global drugmakers are responding by enhancing their U.S. manufacturing and inventories. Companies from the UK, EU, South Korea, and Japan stand in better stead, owing to trade agreements that limit tariffs to around 15%, mitigating potential disruptions.

These developments mark significant turbulence in the healthcare sector, highlighting the administration's firm stance on altering health policies and trade dynamics, sparking concerns across the medical and pharmaceutical industries.

(With inputs from agencies.)