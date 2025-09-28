Left Menu

Karur Tragedy Sparks Outcry: Ministerial Condolences and Probes Ensue

Union Minister L Murugan and others express condolences following a tragic stampede in Karur, which claimed 40 lives at a political rally. The incident has led to an inquiry headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan. Concerns over inadequate security arrangements were raised, with assurances of future preventive measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:04 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:04 IST
Union Minister L Murugan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister L Murugan has extended heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the devastating stampede in Karur that tragically cost 40 lives. Addressing the press, the minister conveyed the Home Minister's dialogue with Tamil Nadu's leadership, highlighting the Centre's readiness to assist and demands for an official explanation of the chaos.

The stampede occurred at a political rally for actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Saturday evening, turning chaotic with panic-stricken attendees. Overcrowding is cited as the primary cause of the disaster, leading to several distress cases being rushed to hospitals for emergency care.

In response, retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan was appointed by the Tamil Nadu government to spearhead an inquiry into the incident. Upon arriving in Karur, she emphasized the need for addressing such failures and ensuring no recurrence. Political leaders, including DMDK President Premalatha Vijayakanth, criticized the lack of security, underscoring it as a 'black day' for Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

