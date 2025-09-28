Left Menu

Call for CBI Probe into Tragic Karur Rally Stampede

Actor and TVK chief Vijay has sought a CBI or SIT probe into the Karur rally stampede that claimed nearly 40 lives. The plea, filed before the Madras High Court, highlights the need for an independent investigation to uncover the lapses leading to the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:25 IST
Madras High Court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal move, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay has petitioned the Madras High Court, calling for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the fatal stampede at a party rally in Karur on September 27. The tragic event resulted in nearly 40 casualties.

Advocate S Arivazhagan, representing TVK, urged Justice M Dhandapani to take suo motu cognisance of the incident for an impartial investigation. The court advised filing a detailed petition before its Madurai Bench, scheduled for a hearing on Monday at 2:15 p.m.

The chaos at Vijay's rally reportedly stemmed from severe overcrowding, leading many attendees to faint, with some rushed to nearby hospitals. In response, Chief Minister MK Stalin visited the wounded, paying respects to the deceased, and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1 lakh for affected families and the injured, respectively.

Moreover, CM Stalin appointed a one-member Commission of Inquiry under retired High Court Judge Justice Aruna Jagadeesan to investigate and report on the incident. TVK's Vijay also pledged Rs 20 lakh to each bereaved family and Rs 2 lakh to those injured.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences, declaring an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for each deceased's kin and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The PMO confirmed these announcements on social media.

