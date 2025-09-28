Left Menu

BJP Slams Gehlot Over Sonam Wangchuk's Arrest Remarks

Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore criticized former chief minister Ashok Gehlot for defending Sonam Wangchuk's arrest. Wangchuk, linked to protests for Ladakh's statehood, was detained under NSA after violent protests. Rathore also questioned Congress' policies regarding re-inducted individuals with controversial pasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:37 IST
Sonam Wangchuk
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore criticized ex-chief minister Ashok Gehlot for defending social activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was recently arrested and transferred to Jodhpur prison. Rathore accused Gehlot of being unaware of Wangchuk's alleged Pakistan links and activities that prompted his detention under the National Security Act (NSA).

Wangchuk was praised by Gehlot for his role in quelling tensions following violent protests advocating for Ladakh's statehood inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The demonstration on September 24 resulted in four deaths and numerous injuries, leading to Wangchuk's detention.

Rathore further interrogated Congress' decision to reinstate controversial figures such as former MLA Mewaram Jain, referencing past offenses including insensitivity towards rape victims. He questioned Congress' stance on personal character, contrasting it with BJP's commitment to integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

