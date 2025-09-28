Left Menu

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Criticizes Congress and AAP, Claims Political Collusion

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari criticized Congress and AAP, likening them to 'dangerous drugs.' He accused the parties of colluding for power. Tiwari also targeted AAP leader Satyendra Jain over the new Nand Nagri flyover. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta lauded the flyover's completion under her government's tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-09-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 19:46 IST
BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari launched a fierce critique against both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, branding them as 'dangerous drugs' to the public, accusing them of uniting only for political power. In comments made to ANI, Tiwari described AAP as a 'sword for the public,' asserting that both AAP and Congress play a deceptive game of opposition while potentially collaborating in the pursuit of power.

Targeting AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain, Tiwari expressed skepticism over the newly inaugurated Nand Nagri flyover. He alleged that Jain suggested the involvement of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to existing legal pressures on him. The flyover, recently launched by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marked rapid governmental project completion.

At the inauguration event, CM Gupta highlighted her administration's commitment to finishing long-standing projects swiftly. She noted the flyover's completion at an investment of Rs 180 crore. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma also reaffirmed the government's pledge to enhance connectivity in the Yamuna region through further infrastructure development.

