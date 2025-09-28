Left Menu

Nitish Kumar Launches Development Projects Ahead of Bihar Elections

Ahead of the Bihar elections, CM Nitish Kumar launched projects worth Rs 2,330 crore in Gopalganj and Vaishali. Key projects include a rail overbridge and power infrastructure. 'Jeevika Didis' were praised for their community work. Beneficiaries thanked the CM for various welfare schemes and support.

Updated: 28-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:00 IST
Nitish Kumar Launches Development Projects Ahead of Bihar Elections
Nitish Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has announced a series of development projects, totaling Rs 2,330 crore, in the districts of Gopalganj and Vaishali as the state gears up for its assembly elections.

During an event at Sabeya Airport Field in Gopalganj, Kumar unveiled projects worth Rs 1,585.59 crore, including a significant rail overbridge and a new bypass road meant to fulfill prior commitments. This was part of a broader strategy laid out during his Pragati Yatra.

In Vaishali, Kumar launched additional projects valued at Rs 744.85 crore, focusing on power infrastructure and urban amenities. He applauded the efforts of 'Jeevika Didis', part of a rural livelihood initiative, emphasizing the state's commitment to inclusive growth and community welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

