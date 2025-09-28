Left Menu

Trump's Sudden Pow-Wow with the Top Brass: A Military Gathering at Quantico

President Donald Trump is set to address a spontaneous assembly of top military leaders at Quantico, Virginia, as arranged by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth. With over 800 high-ranking officials summoned, the gathering has been kept under wraps, highlighting significant military decision-making amidst global deployments.

Updated: 28-09-2025 21:24 IST
In a surprising turn of events, President Donald Trump is scheduled to address a swiftly assembled meeting of the nation's top military officials on Tuesday. The gathering, called by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, will occur at the Marine Corps base in Quantico, Virginia.

More than 800 generals and admirals of one-star rank or higher, along with their senior advisers, will convene with short notice. The meeting's purpose remains undisclosed, with participants summoned from various global deployments.

The Pentagon's chief spokesman confirmed that Hegseth would speak to senior military leaders next week, emphasizing the gravity of decisions affecting widespread military operations.

