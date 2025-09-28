Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at TVK Rally: Stampede Claims 39 Lives in Tamil Nadu

A stampede at a TVK Party rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, resulted in the deaths of 39 individuals. The rally, attended by TVK Party founder and actor Vijay, witnessed chaotic scenes due to mismanagement, causing fatalities. Left parties express condolences and seek accountability for the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-09-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 21:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A stampede during a TVK Party rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, claimed 39 lives, causing widespread sorrow and calls for accountability. The rally featured prominent actor and party founder, Vijay.

According to local authorities, the late arrival of Vijay led to overcrowding and chaos, exacerbated by inadequate provisions of food and water. The victims were predominantly women and children.

Condolences flowed from left-wing parties, with demands for a transparent inquiry to prevent such tragedies. The CPI(M) and CPI expressed solidarity with the bereaved families, emphasizing the need for safety measures at mass gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

