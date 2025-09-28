Tamil Nadu Stampede: Calls for Inquiry and Support Intensify Amidst Tragedy

In the aftermath of a tragic stampede at a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which claimed at least 40 lives, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has called for a comprehensive inquiry and adequate compensation for the victims' families. While speaking to ANI, he expressed deep sorrow over the incident and stressed the necessity for such tragedies to be averted in the future.

The Tamil Nadu government has appointed retired High Court judge Aruna Jagadeesan to head a one-member Commission of Inquiry. Upon arriving in Karur, Justice Jagadeesan underscored the commission's mandate to address systemic shortcomings and ensure that similar incidents do not recur. At the same time, Chief Minister MK Stalin confirmed relief measures, including compensation of Rs 10 lakh for each bereaved family and Rs 1 lakh for those injured, along with emergency medical support and increased hospital facilities.

The stampede occurred during a rally organized by actor Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party. Overcrowding at the venue is cited as the primary cause behind the chaos. In addition to state-level compensation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced financial assistance from the PM's National Relief Fund, and actor Vijay offered further aid. Amidst growing concerns over security at large gatherings, leaders like Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara have called for enhanced safety measures to prevent such devastating occurrences.

