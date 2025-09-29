U.S. Government on Brink of Shutdown: Deadline Looms Amidst Funding Stalemate

In a tense political standoff, the U.S. government is on the verge of a shutdown as leaders spar over funding for the new fiscal year. With the deadline looming, Republican leaders are pointing fingers at Democrats, urging them to pass a stopgap measure to avert disruption.

Despite controlling both chambers of Congress, Republicans need Democratic support in the Senate for temporary funding. Democrats, however, are steadfast in their demand to reverse recent healthcare cuts before agreeing to any short-term bill. President Trump is set to meet with congressional leaders to broker a deal.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized the need for more time, advocating for a November extension while appropriators negotiate final spending bills. Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, seek real negotiations without partisan blame, fearing a shutdown's impact on millions of Americans and government services.