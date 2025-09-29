Left Menu

U.S. Government on Brink of Shutdown: Deadline Looms Amidst Funding Stalemate

As the 2026 fiscal year approaches, Republican leaders blame Democrats for an impending government shutdown, urging them to pass a short-term funding bill. Democrats demand undoing recent healthcare cuts before agreeing. President Trump plans a Monday meeting with congressional leaders, hoping for an agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 00:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 00:59 IST
U.S. Government on Brink of Shutdown: Deadline Looms Amidst Funding Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense political standoff, the U.S. government is on the verge of a shutdown as leaders spar over funding for the new fiscal year. With the deadline looming, Republican leaders are pointing fingers at Democrats, urging them to pass a stopgap measure to avert disruption.

Despite controlling both chambers of Congress, Republicans need Democratic support in the Senate for temporary funding. Democrats, however, are steadfast in their demand to reverse recent healthcare cuts before agreeing to any short-term bill. President Trump is set to meet with congressional leaders to broker a deal.

Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson emphasized the need for more time, advocating for a November extension while appropriators negotiate final spending bills. Democrats, led by Chuck Schumer, seek real negotiations without partisan blame, fearing a shutdown's impact on millions of Americans and government services.

TRENDING

1
Moldova at a Crossroads: EU Ambitions vs. Russian Influence in Pivotal Election

Moldova at a Crossroads: EU Ambitions vs. Russian Influence in Pivotal Elect...

 Global
2
Trump's Middle East Peace Proposal: A New Dawn for Gaza?

Trump's Middle East Peace Proposal: A New Dawn for Gaza?

 Global
3
Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph with Stellar Knock

Tilak Varma Leads India to Asia Cup Triumph with Stellar Knock

 United Arab Emirates
4
Asia Cup Trophy Drama: India's Refusal Sparks Controversy

Asia Cup Trophy Drama: India's Refusal Sparks Controversy

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025