Global Powers Urged to Expand Nuclear Arms Control Talks

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov suggested that nuclear arms reduction talks should initially involve the U.S. and Russia, but must eventually include Britain and France. This comes amid a proposal to maintain New START treaty limits for another year. The U.S. president is considering opening talks with Russia and China.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the need for the U.S. and Russia to lead discussions on reducing strategic nuclear weapons, with eventual participation from Britain and France. As the New START arms control treaty nears its expiration, a proposal has been put forward to extend current limits for another year, contingent on mutual agreement.

The White House, while showing interest in the proposal, indicated that any decision rests with President Donald Trump. Trump has expressed an intention to initiate denuclearization negotiations with both Russia and China, recognizing the bilateral nature of these efforts within the New START framework.

The ongoing debate underscores the broader implications of global security and strategic stability, especially given the size of the U.S. and Russia's nuclear arsenals. With New START capping deployed strategic nuclear warheads at 1,550, inclusion of countries like Britain and France, each possessing smaller arsenals, could become essential.

