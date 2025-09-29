Urgent Call for Maharashtra Legislature to Address Flood Crisis

Senior Congress legislator Vijay Wadettiwar has called for an urgent session of the Maharashtra Legislature to tackle the severe flood crisis wreaking havoc across the state.

In a letter to the Governor, Wadettiwar highlighted the economic and human toll in regions like Marathwada, Vidarbha, and western Maharashtra, where unprecedented rains have left a trail of destruction.

The legislator outlined the dire straits faced by farmers, with vast tracts of farmland submerged and livelihoods destroyed, while also stressing the need for immediate relief measures and swift policy actions to alleviate the crisis.

