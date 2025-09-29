Cricket Victories and Political Analogies: The Operation Sindoor Debate

The Congress party has taken issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent analogy between an India-Pakistan cricket match and a military operation. The controversy erupted after Modi likened the Asia Cup final to 'Operation Sindoor,' a military action against Pakistan, on social media platform X.

Modi's post, celebrating India's cricket victory with a nod to past military success, was met with sharp criticism from Congress's media head, Pawan Khera. Khera asserted that equating sports with a battlefield was inappropriate and advised that good leaders must not succumb to external pressure, a jibe suggesting foreign influence on India's military decisions.

This comes in the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor,' an Indian military initiative following a terror attack, highlighting ongoing tensions. India's cricket team, meanwhile, clinched their ninth Asia Cup title, emphasizing the nation's prowess in both fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)