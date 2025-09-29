Left Menu

Cricket Victories and Political Analogies: The Operation Sindoor Debate

The Congress criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for comparing an India-Pakistan cricket match to a battlefield operation. Drawing parallels to 'Operation Sindoor,' Modi declared India's victory akin to the military success. Congress advised Modi to learn from cricket captains who do not heed external pressures when near victory.

The Congress party has taken issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent analogy between an India-Pakistan cricket match and a military operation. The controversy erupted after Modi likened the Asia Cup final to 'Operation Sindoor,' a military action against Pakistan, on social media platform X.

Modi's post, celebrating India's cricket victory with a nod to past military success, was met with sharp criticism from Congress's media head, Pawan Khera. Khera asserted that equating sports with a battlefield was inappropriate and advised that good leaders must not succumb to external pressure, a jibe suggesting foreign influence on India's military decisions.

This comes in the backdrop of 'Operation Sindoor,' an Indian military initiative following a terror attack, highlighting ongoing tensions. India's cricket team, meanwhile, clinched their ninth Asia Cup title, emphasizing the nation's prowess in both fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

