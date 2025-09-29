Left Menu

Putin Abandons Anti-Torture Treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law denouncing the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture. This decision follows Russia's parliament voting to leave the treaty, originally ratified by Moscow in 1998, after the exclusion of a Russian representative by the Council of Europe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:56 IST
Putin Abandons Anti-Torture Treaty
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law the denunciation of the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture, as revealed by a government portal on Monday. This development marks a critical juncture in Russia's diplomatic relations with European bodies.

The decision came in the wake of a previous parliamentary vote to abandon the treaty, which was initially endorsed by Russia in 1998. The treaty aims to prevent acts of torture worldwide, ensuring a cooperative approach among signatory nations.

This legislative action follows the Council of Europe's refusal to accept a Russian official on the committee responsible for overseeing the anti-torture convention. The exclusion has been cited by Russian authorities as a pivotal reason for withdrawing from the treaty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

Israel's Strategic Blow to Hamas Leadership: A Closer Look

 Global
2
Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

Urgent Call for Evacuation: Babies in Peril in Gaza Hospitals

 Global
3
Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

Tragic Drowning in Sonar River: A Community Mourns

 India
4
Kuki Chiefs Stand Ground Against Border Fencing

Kuki Chiefs Stand Ground Against Border Fencing

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025