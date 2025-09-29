Putin Abandons Anti-Torture Treaty
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law denouncing the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture. This decision follows Russia's parliament voting to leave the treaty, originally ratified by Moscow in 1998, after the exclusion of a Russian representative by the Council of Europe.
- Country:
- Russia
In a significant move, Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed into law the denunciation of the European Convention for the Prevention of Torture, as revealed by a government portal on Monday. This development marks a critical juncture in Russia's diplomatic relations with European bodies.
The decision came in the wake of a previous parliamentary vote to abandon the treaty, which was initially endorsed by Russia in 1998. The treaty aims to prevent acts of torture worldwide, ensuring a cooperative approach among signatory nations.
This legislative action follows the Council of Europe's refusal to accept a Russian official on the committee responsible for overseeing the anti-torture convention. The exclusion has been cited by Russian authorities as a pivotal reason for withdrawing from the treaty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan's Chief Minister Commits to Law and Order Revamp
Lawmakers Push Back Against FCC's School Bus Wi-Fi Cuts
Activist Nathan Law Denied Entry to Singapore: Political Motives Suspected
Fire Exposes Flaws in South Korea's Digital Infrastructure
Karnataka's Crime Spree Unveiled: Eight Arrested Amidst Bengaluru's Rising Lawlessness