Anonymous Accounts Stir Election Controversy on TikTok

An unsettling trend is emerging on TikTok as hundreds of anonymous accounts actively promote pro-Russia sentiments and radical parties in the lead-up to the Czech Republic's October 3-4 election, according to a non-governmental organization.

Online Risk Labs, which specializes in online analysis, reports that 286 accounts are propagating content that bolsters radical parties, gathering millions of weekly views, surpassing mainstream political figures. Notably, these accounts endorse multiple extremist parties concurrently.

In response to numerous complaints, the Czech telecoms authority, CTU, has escalated the issue to the European Commission and maintains communication with TikTok, which claims to take action against misleading activities. With the support of parties like the SPD and Stacilo!, TikTok's influence raises concerns ahead of the election.

