Trump Hosts Netanyahu: A Crucial Quest for Gaza Peace

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to advocate for a Gaza peace initiative. This visit follows a significant diplomatic shift as several Western nations recognized Palestinian statehood, challenging longstanding American and Israeli positions.

Netanyahu, during his fourth visit since Trump took office, seeks to strengthen Israel's pivotal alliance with the U.S. amid growing international isolation. Despite Trump's optimism for a peace agreement, Israeli skepticism persists, alongside reservations from Arab states regarding the proposal.

The 21-point U.S. peace plan aims for hostage release, a cessation of Israeli attacks on Qatar, and renewed Israel-Palestine dialogue. However, differing views on Gaza's governance, particularly regarding Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, remain major hurdles to achieve lasting peace.

