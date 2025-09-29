Left Menu

Trump Hosts Netanyahu: A Crucial Quest for Gaza Peace

Donald Trump is hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to push for a Gaza peace proposal. This visit aims to close gaps on a U.S. peace plan after Western nations' recognition of Palestinian statehood. The meeting's focus is on resolving conflicts in Gaza and addressing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:43 IST
Trump Hosts Netanyahu: A Crucial Quest for Gaza Peace
Donald Trump

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House to advocate for a Gaza peace initiative. This visit follows a significant diplomatic shift as several Western nations recognized Palestinian statehood, challenging longstanding American and Israeli positions.

Netanyahu, during his fourth visit since Trump took office, seeks to strengthen Israel's pivotal alliance with the U.S. amid growing international isolation. Despite Trump's optimism for a peace agreement, Israeli skepticism persists, alongside reservations from Arab states regarding the proposal.

The 21-point U.S. peace plan aims for hostage release, a cessation of Israeli attacks on Qatar, and renewed Israel-Palestine dialogue. However, differing views on Gaza's governance, particularly regarding Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, remain major hurdles to achieve lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

 India
2
Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Trade Engagement

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Tr...

 India
4
Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025