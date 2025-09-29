Turmoil in Leh: Jammu & Kashmir CM Demands Statehood, Denounces Violence
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah calls for the fulfillment of statehood promises, urging that shedding of innocent blood should not occur in Jammu and Kashmir. This follows violent unrest in Leh, resulting in four deaths and heightened security measures. Authorities continue to enforce strict prohibitions in the region.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday emphasized that the Union Territory should strive to avoid the spilling of innocent blood and urged for statehood, stressing it as a central government's promise, not a favor, during a statement addressing reporters.
Amid heightened security due to unrest in Leh, Abdullah highlighted the importance of moving from delimitation and elections to granting statehood, a commitment he believes carries national and judicial weight. He cautioned against exploiting the current calm among J&K citizens.
In Leh, the aftermath of September 24's violence, which saw four fatalities, has led to stringent security measures, including continuous curfews and restrictions on gatherings. Activist Sonam Wangchuk was among those arrested, sparking further controversy within the region as calls for constitutional changes intensify.
