Iran Protests: Communication Channels Open Amid Stiff Challenges

Tehran keeps communication open with the U.S. amid deadly protests. With 572 deaths reported, Trump considers multiple responses, including military options. The protests, starting over economic grievances, challenge Iran's clerical rule, and an internet blackout hinders information flow. Iran accuses U.S. interference, while internal and external diplomatic efforts continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 01:25 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 01:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tehran announced on Monday that it is maintaining open lines of communication with the U.S. as President Donald Trump considers potential responses to a severe crackdown on protests across Iran. These demonstrations represent significant challenges to the country's clerical establishment.

According to the rights group HRANA, 572 individuals, including protesters and security personnel, have been confirmed dead since the protests began, while over 10,000 people have been arrested. An internet blackout is further complicating the flow of information from Iran.

The Iranian government has blamed U.S. interference and 'backed terrorists' for the unrest while Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi remains in communication with U.S. officials. Meanwhile, Trump deliberates military strikes among other actions, with Iran warning of retaliatory measures against U.S. interests and allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

