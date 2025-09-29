Left Menu

Congress Reshuffle: Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tapped as Haryana CLP Leader

In a significant leadership reorganization, the Congress has appointed Bhupinder Singh Hooda as the CLP leader in Haryana and Rao Narender Singh as the new state unit president. These decisions reflect pressures within the party and align with Rahul Gandhi's emphasis on elevating OBC representation.

The Indian National Congress has made significant leadership changes in Haryana, as Bhupinder Singh Hooda is appointed the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP). This decision arrives nearly a year after internal pressure from party MLAs following an unsuccessful bid to oust the BJP in the state elections.

In another strategic move, Rao Narender Singh, an OBC leader and former state health minister, steps in as the new president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee. He succeeds Udai Bhan and aligns with Rahul Gandhi's push for more OBC representation in leadership roles.

These appointments, approved by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, signal a shift towards meeting internal demands and strengthening the party's presence in Haryana, where most Congress MLAs had shown strong support for Hooda's leadership.

