Congress Standoff: The Looming U.S. Government Shutdown

A looming government shutdown threatens to disrupt U.S. government services, with Congress split over funding disagreements. Republicans push for continued funding levels with increased security spending, while Democrats leverage their minority position to advocate for expanded healthcare subsidies and other priority restorations.

Republicans, who control both the House and Senate, are backing a bill to extend funding through November 21, focusing on security. However, Democrats seek to make permanent healthcare subsidies under the Affordable Care Act and restore funds for public broadcasting. If subsidies expire, insurance costs may surge.

As the deadline approaches, both parties are entrenched in blame tactics, with potential fallout affecting federal services if an agreement isn't reached. Opinion polls indicate voters favor Democrats on healthcare, but the political standoff adds tension to an already anxious environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)