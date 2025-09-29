Punjab BJP's 'People's Assembly' Challenges AAP Over Flood Mismanagement

The Punjab BJP organized a 'Janata ki Vidhan Sabha'—a People's Assembly—accusing the Aam Aadmi Party-led government of mishandling the recent floods. The assembly denounced the administration for not taking adequate preventive measures and failing during and after the disaster.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann criticized the event as a 'mock session,' noting the absence of two BJP MLAs from the authentic state assembly's concluding session. The BJP passed resolutions condemning the government for allegedly embezzling Rs 12,000 crore from disaster response funds and demanded a CBI inquiry.

Prominent party leaders, including former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, participated in the session. The BJP asserted that poor governance, rather than natural causes, led to the devastation, urging for enhanced accountability and calling for government jobs for those affected by the floods.

(With inputs from agencies.)