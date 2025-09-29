Left Menu

North Korea Stands Firm on Nuclear Arsenal Amid Global Pressures

At the UN, North Korean diplomat Kim Son Gyong reaffirmed the country's resolve to maintain its nuclear weapons, citing military exercises by the US and allies as threats. While hinting at renewed diplomacy with Trump, North Korea's ties with China and Russia remain strong.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:51 IST
In a recent appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong underscored the nation's unwavering commitment to retaining its nuclear weapons. He described the nuclear arsenal as essential for maintaining a balance of power against perceived threats from the US and its allies, South Korea and Japan.

Kim addressed longstanding grievances concerning military exercises conducted by the US, South Korea, and Japan, describing them as aggressive. Despite this, his remarks were notably less belligerent compared to previous statements from Pyongyang. Kim emphasized the North's constitutional dedication to nuclear arms, signaling no intention of disarmament.

The UN Security Council has repeatedly called for North Korea to halt its nuclear ambitions. However, Kim's comments come at a time of potential diplomatic thaw, with signs of interest for talks between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and former US President Trump. Meanwhile, North Korea continues to bolster ties with China and Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

