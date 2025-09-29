North Korea Stands Firm on Nuclear Arsenal Amid Global Pressures

In a recent appearance at the United Nations General Assembly, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Kim Son Gyong underscored the nation's unwavering commitment to retaining its nuclear weapons. He described the nuclear arsenal as essential for maintaining a balance of power against perceived threats from the US and its allies, South Korea and Japan.

Kim addressed longstanding grievances concerning military exercises conducted by the US, South Korea, and Japan, describing them as aggressive. Despite this, his remarks were notably less belligerent compared to previous statements from Pyongyang. Kim emphasized the North's constitutional dedication to nuclear arms, signaling no intention of disarmament.

The UN Security Council has repeatedly called for North Korea to halt its nuclear ambitions. However, Kim's comments come at a time of potential diplomatic thaw, with signs of interest for talks between North Korea's Kim Jong Un and former US President Trump. Meanwhile, North Korea continues to bolster ties with China and Russia.

