Owaisi Raises Questions Over India-Pakistan Cricket Amid Tensions
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi criticized India's decision to play cricket with Pakistan despite suspended ties due to terrorism support. Speaking at a rally in Maharashtra, he questioned Prime Minister Modi's stance and took a swipe at US President Trump, highlighting the discrepancy in India's diplomatic moves.
Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), expressed his disapproval of India playing cricket with Pakistan during the Asia Cup, given the strained diplomatic relations following the recent Pahalgam massacre. He questioned the rationale behind engaging in sports when ties are otherwise suspended.
In a rally held in Maharashtra, the Hyderabad MP was careful to specify that his criticism was not aimed at the Indian cricket team itself, which celebrated its triumph over Pakistan. Instead, Owaisi directed his queries towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reminding him of his previous statements against combining dialogue with terrorism.
Owaisi also chastised Modi for his comparison of the cricket victory to a military operation, suggesting it trivialized the sacrifices made by the armed forces. Additionally, he criticized US President Donald Trump for his perceived interference in Indo-Pak relations and addressed local opposition during his visit to Kolhapur.
