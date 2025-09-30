Awaiting Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal
Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi stated that the group has not yet received the U.S. President Donald Trump's written Gaza peace plan. This remark came after Trump's joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who expressed support for the U.S. proposal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 30-09-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 01:03 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi announced on Monday that his group had not yet received the written Gaza peace plan from U.S. President Donald Trump.
Mardawi made the statement during an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher TV, following a joint press conference by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
During the press conference, Netanyahu expressed his support for the U.S. peace proposal for Gaza.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Leaders Show Mixed Reactions to Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
Trump and Netanyahu Unveil Bold Gaza Peace Plan Amid Political Tensions
Netanyahu Backs Trump’s Peace Plan for Gaza Resolution
King Abdullah Backs Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
Hopeful Horizons: Pakistan Backs US-Led Peace Plan to End Gaza Conflict