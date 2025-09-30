Left Menu

Awaiting Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi stated that the group has not yet received the U.S. President Donald Trump's written Gaza peace plan. This remark came after Trump's joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who expressed support for the U.S. proposal.

Updated: 30-09-2025 01:03 IST
  • Egypt

Hamas official Mahmoud Mardawi announced on Monday that his group had not yet received the written Gaza peace plan from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Mardawi made the statement during an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher TV, following a joint press conference by Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

During the press conference, Netanyahu expressed his support for the U.S. peace proposal for Gaza.

