Italy Backs Trump's Peace Proposal for Gaza

Italy has welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's new proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, as confirmed by the prime minister's office on Monday. The Italian government is prepared to actively participate in close coordination with the United States, European allies, and regional stakeholders.

The proposal, which was presented by President Trump, is seen as a potential turning point. It aims to facilitate a permanent cessation of hostilities, ensure the immediate release of all hostages, and secure unhindered humanitarian access for civilians in the affected areas.

The statement explicitly calls on Hamas to seize this chance to conclude the conflict by releasing hostages, renouncing any future role in Gaza, and fully disarming. Italy's commitment signals a united front with international partners in striving for a peaceful resolution.