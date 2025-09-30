Italy Backs Trump's Peace Proposal for Gaza

Left Menu

Italy has expressed support for U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict, highlighting the opportunity for a ceasefire, hostage release, and humanitarian access. The proposal urges Hamas to disarm and withdraw from Gaza's future. Italy aims for collaboration with the U.S., Europe, and regional entities.

Italy has welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's new proposal aimed at ending the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, as confirmed by the prime minister's office on Monday. The Italian government is prepared to actively participate in close coordination with the United States, European allies, and regional stakeholders.

The proposal, which was presented by President Trump, is seen as a potential turning point. It aims to facilitate a permanent cessation of hostilities, ensure the immediate release of all hostages, and secure unhindered humanitarian access for civilians in the affected areas.

The statement explicitly calls on Hamas to seize this chance to conclude the conflict by releasing hostages, renouncing any future role in Gaza, and fully disarming. Italy's commitment signals a united front with international partners in striving for a peaceful resolution.

