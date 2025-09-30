Blair and Trump to Lead Controversial Post-War Gaza Peace Plan

A new peace plan released by the White House has proposed that former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and U.S. President Donald Trump take prominent roles in the governance of post-war Gaza. The plan has drawn criticism and sparked debate over the involvement of these political figures.

The proposed interim governance structure for Gaza includes a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee temporarily supervised by an international 'Board of Peace,' which is to be headed by Trump and feature other world leaders, including Blair. The plan excludes Hamas and aims to include qualified Palestinians and international experts.

Critics raise concerns over Blair's past, including his involvement in the Iraq War. The plan's announcement coincides with global outrage over the situation in Gaza, where Israel's actions are under scrutiny for alleged human rights violations following an attack by Hamas militants.

