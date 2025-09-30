Left Menu

Blair and Trump to Lead Controversial Post-War Gaza Peace Plan

The White House's new peace plan for Gaza enlists Tony Blair and Donald Trump in significant roles, raising eyebrows due to Blair's contentious past involvement in the Middle East. The interim governance will be led by a technocratic Palestinian committee, supervised by an international 'Board of Peace' with no involvement from Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 05:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 05:15 IST
A new peace plan released by the White House has proposed that former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and U.S. President Donald Trump take prominent roles in the governance of post-war Gaza. The plan has drawn criticism and sparked debate over the involvement of these political figures.

The proposed interim governance structure for Gaza includes a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee temporarily supervised by an international 'Board of Peace,' which is to be headed by Trump and feature other world leaders, including Blair. The plan excludes Hamas and aims to include qualified Palestinians and international experts.

Critics raise concerns over Blair's past, including his involvement in the Iraq War. The plan's announcement coincides with global outrage over the situation in Gaza, where Israel's actions are under scrutiny for alleged human rights violations following an attack by Hamas militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

