EU Pledges €620 Million for Syria's Post-War Recovery

The European Union announced the allocation of €620 million to support Syria's recovery, humanitarian aid, and development. EU President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized the need for continued dialogue due to escalating violence in Aleppo while expressing intent to revitalize relations and initiate high-level talks with Syria.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:27 IST
The European Union plans to allocate around €620 million to Syria over the coming years to aid in its post-war recovery and provide humanitarian support, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced on Friday.

During her visit to Damascus, von der Leyen observed the extensive recovery and reconstruction needs following years of conflict under the Assad regime. The EU intends to reignite a cooperation agreement with Syria, initiating a new political partnership that includes high-level discussions scheduled for early 2026.

This development follows the EU's lifting of economic sanctions on Syria last year, after President Bashar al-Assad's regime was overthrown. Meanwhile, von der Leyen expressed concerns over the recent surge of violence in Aleppo, urging for continued dialogue between conflicting parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

